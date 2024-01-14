14.01.2024 12:05:00

History Says the Nasdaq Will Crush 2024. Here's 1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock-Split Stock to Buy and Hold Forever.

2022 was a tough year in the stock market. Concerns stemming from a challenged economy caused pronounced selling activity, sending stocks into a nosedive. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped 33% in 2022 -- marking only the sixth time in over 50 years it's dropped by that level or more.In the midst of 2022's sell-off, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) completed a 20-for-1 stock split. Analyzing stock-split stocks can be an interesting exercise as it may shed some light on companies that have experienced higher trading volumes and witnessed a surging share price. While stock splits do not inherently increase the value of a company, seasoned investors know that following a stock split, the company's shares typically tend to see increased demand -- given its perceived lower price -- that eventually pushes up the stock price.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Nasdaq Inc 51,72 0,51% Nasdaq Inc

