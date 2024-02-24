|
24.02.2024 11:52:00
History Says the Nasdaq Will Keep Soaring in 2024 -- and Wall Street Thinks This High-Yield Dividend Stock Could Jump Nearly 20%
One good year leads to another. That's typically been the pattern for the Nasdaq Composite index since its creation in 1971. The positive years for the index outnumber the negative years by nearly 3 to 1. History is on the side of investors hoping for the Nasdaq to keep soaring in 2024. Unsurprisingly, analysts are bullish about many of the stocks that are in the index. But are there any good picks for income investors in the group? Yep -- and some of them offer especially juicy dividends. Wall Street thinks one high-yield dividend stock, in particular, could jump nearly 20% over the next 12 months.The consensus Wall Street 12-month price target for Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) reflects an upside potential of between 19% and 20%. The most optimistic analyst surveyed by LSEG thinks that the biotech stock could soar 64% higher. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
