History Says the Nasdaq Will Roar Higher This Year. My Top Growth Stock to Buy Before It Does.

The Nasdaq climbed to a new record high this year as investors piled into growth stocks, particularly those in the area of artificial intelligence (AI). This confirmed that the index was in a bull market, an investing environment favoring growth companies. And this momentum may just be getting started for two reasons.First, the AI market is in its early days, with analysts predicting a double-digit compound annual growth rate over the next few years and a market surpassing $1 trillion by 2030. Many companies aim to get in on the AI story to either streamline their own operations or sell AI products and services to others.The desired result? A boost in earnings. Investors today and in the coming years want to get in on these growth stories, too, and that could lift these companies' shares, along with the Nasdaq.