|
30.05.2024 15:00:00
History Says the Nasdaq Will Soar in 2024: Here Are My Top 5 Software Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now
Unusually high inflation and a rising-interest-rate environment have played critical roles in impacting the macroeconomy over the last couple of years. Yet despite these economic pressures, the stock market has generally shown some signs of strength.Although the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite cratered by 33% in 2022, the index demonstrated key resiliency last year -- surging 43%, thanks to the evolving euphoria surrounding artificial intelligence (AI). This momentum has carried over into 2024; the Nasdaq has already returned approximately 13% so far this year.Since its inception in 1971, the Nasdaq has only produced consecutive years of negative returns on two occasions. The last time it happened was between 2000 and 2002.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!