|
13.01.2024 23:00:00
History Says the Nasdaq Will Soar in 2024: My Top 10 Growth Stocks to Buy Before It Does
After falling more than 25% in 2022, the stock market came roaring back in 2023, and history suggests there's more to come. The S&P 500 closed just shy of its all-time high as of market close on Tuesday. When it does finally hit a new record high, that event combined with a more than 20% increase from its recent low will mark the start of the next bull market.So why does it matter? Well, since 1957, bull markets on average have lasted nearly five years, rewarding investors with average gains of just over 169%. Going back to the beginning of trading for the Nasdaq Composite in 1972, history shows that in every year following a market recovery, the tech-centric index has generated average annual gains of 19%.The economy is generally unpredictable, so things could still get worse before they get better, but the historical data suggests a good year is ahead for investors.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Nasdaq Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Nasdaq Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Nasdaq Inc
|51,72
|0,51%