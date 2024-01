History Says the Nasdaq Will Soar in 2024: My Top 10 Growth Stocks to Buy Before It Does

After falling more than 25% in 2022, the stock market came roaring back in 2023, and history suggests there's more to come. The S&P 500 closed just shy of its all-time high as of market close on Tuesday. When it does finally hit a new record high, that event combined with a more than 20% increase from its recent low will mark the start of the next bull market.So why does it matter? Well, since 1957, bull markets on average have lasted nearly five years, rewarding investors with average gains of just over 169%. Going back to the beginning of trading for the Nasdaq Composite in 1972, history shows that in every year following a market recovery, the tech-centric index has generated average annual gains of 19%.The economy is generally unpredictable, so things could still get worse before they get better, but the historical data suggests a good year is ahead for investors.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel