NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
27.01.2026 10:05:00
History Says the Nasdaq Will Soar in 2026: 2 AI Stocks With Big Upside to Buy Now, According to Wall Street
The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) entered a bull market on April 8, 2025. The index has since added 54%, but history says it will climb much higher. Since 1990, the Nasdaq has returned an average of 98% during the first two years of a new bull market.What does that imply? The Nasdaq closed at 15,268 on April 8, 2025. The index will soar 98% to 30,231 by April 8, 2027, if its performance matches the historical average. Past results are never a guarantee of future returns, but investors should consider buying two Nasdaq stocks: Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) and Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD).Here's what investors should know about Meta Platforms and Robinhood.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!