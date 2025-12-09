Nasdaq Aktie
History Says the Nasdaq Will Soar in 2026. Here's the 1 AI Stock to Buy Before It Does.
The bull market recently raced into its third year, as the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq each surged to new record highs in 2025. Technology stocks, particularly those well-positioned in the artificial intelligence (AI) market, have been powering this momentum. Why AI? Because this newish technology promises to revolutionize the way tasks are done -- from the simplest to the complex -- and result in great efficiency and innovation for companies. Investors are betting that will result in earnings growth and stock price performance -- and it already has for many.The big question now is how long this movement will last. Well, history has some good news for us. A look at the 11 bull markets since World War II shows us the average length is more than five years, according to research by Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at Carson Group. Detrick also points out that the average bull market in this time period has delivered an increase of more than 191% -- considering that over the past three years the S&P 500 has climbed about 70%, the current bull market may have plenty of room to run.All of this suggests the Nasdaq, powered by some of today's biggest growth stocks, may soar in 2026. Here's the one AI stock to buy before it does.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
