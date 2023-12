History Says the Nasdaq Will Surge in 2024: 1 Magnificent Artificial Intelligence (AI) Growth Stock to Buy Before It Does

The troubles that Wall Street endured in 2022 are largely in the rearview mirror, and investors are looking to the future. After losing more than 35% of its value last year, the Nasdaq Composite has come roaring back, gaining 36% so far this year (as of this writing).History shows there's likely more to come. Going back to 1972 -- the first full year the Nasdaq traded -- in the year following a market recovery, the tech-centric index has gained 19% on average, suggesting the current surge is far from over.Recent developments in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) have helped fuel the recent rebound, and many believe this secular tailwind is just getting started. One company well positioned to benefit from the trend is Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), and despite gaining 54% so far this year, there are still plenty of reasons to be bullish.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel