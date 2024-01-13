|
13.01.2024 14:30:00
History Says the Nasdaq Will Surge in 2024: 2 Magnificent Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Before It's Too Late
If you want to jump into the market in 2024, historical patterns are on your side. According to an analysis of the Nasdaq Composite going back to 1971, the tech-heavy index has risen an average of 19% every year following a recovery year like we experienced in 2023. For investors, stock-split stocks can be a way to bet on the pattern continuing. Stock splits occur when a company divides each share into lower-priced units to make them more liquid and available to smaller investors. While these events don't impact company fundamentals, they are an encouraging sign that a stock is moving in the right direction. Let's discuss why two recently split stocks -- Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Monster Beverage (NASDAQ: MNST) -- could be great buys in the new year and beyond. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
