|
06.01.2024 16:00:00
History Says the Nasdaq Will Surge in 2024: 2 Top AI Stocks to Buy Before It Does
2023 was a year of recovery for the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite, which jumped 43% amid the easing of inflation and other macroeconomic challenges that hurt stocks in 2022. But if history is anything to go by, the rally could be just getting started. According to an analysis of data going back to 1971, the index has surged by an average of 19% every year following a bear-market rebound like the one we experienced in 2023. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) could make great ways to bet on this pattern repeating itself in 2024 and beyond -- especially as both companies develop their new growth strategies around artificial intelligence (AI) technology. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
