History Says the Nasdaq Will Surge in 2024: 3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy Before It Does

Growth investors went through a tough stretch in 2022 that saw the Nasdaq Composite fall more than 35% at its low. That feels like the distant past after the technology-heavy index roared back in 2023 with 43% gains. It now trades just 2.5% from its all-time high.History indicates investors could be in for more good times in 2024. The index has historically performed well following similarly large drawdowns throughout the past.The excitement for artificial intelligence (AI) advancements helped give a turbo boost to the market's rally. And some leading AI stocks still have the growth potential and reasonable valuations to continue their strong momentum.