08.01.2026 20:30:00
History Says the Stock Market Could Soar in 2026. Here Is 1 Cheap Artificial Intelligence Semiconductor Stock to Buy Right Now
The S&P 500 has been in a bull market for more than three years now, entering this territory in October 2022, and the good news is that the index is expected to sustain its rally in 2026 as well.After recording three consecutive years of double-digit gains, a feat that the index has achieved five times since it came into existence in 1957, Wall Street is looking forward to another year of robust growth in the S&P 500. Deutsche Bank, for instance, expects the S&P 500 to hit 8,000 points by the end of 2026, suggesting potential gains of 15% from current levels.Additionally, financial services firm Carson Group's chief market strategist Ryan Detrick points out that once a bull market is three years old, it tends to stretch up to eight years on average, citing data going back to 1950. All this indicates that 2026 could turn out to be another good year for the stock market, and artificial intelligence (AI) is set to play a key role in driving more gains this year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
