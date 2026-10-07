Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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07.10.2026 10:06:01
History Says There Are $8.44 Trillion Reasons the Trump Bull Market Is Running on Borrowed Time
From a purely statistical standpoint, Wall Street has thrived under President Donald Trump. During his first, non-consecutive term, the timeless Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI), benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC), and tech-focused Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) gained 57%, 70%, and 142%, respectively. We've witnessed something of an encore performance since the beginning of his second term in January 2025.
The Trump bull market is being fueled by the artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure build-out, much better-than-expected corporate earnings, and record share buybacks. The president's first-term tax-and-spending law, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (signed into law December 2017), spurred the latter by reducing the peak marginal corporate income tax rate to 21%, the lowest level since 1939.
Image source: Official White House Photo by Daniel Torok.
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