ZERO Aktie
WKN: A0F459 / ISIN: JP3428870004
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21.10.2026 12:22:00
History Says This 1 ETF Can Set You Up for Life With Practically Zero Effort on Your Part
One investing misconception is that you need to find the next big thing or become the next Warren Buffett to make a lot of money in the stock market. That couldn't be further from the truth. Building wealth in the stock market can be as simple as routinely investing in a quality ETF and letting time and compound earnings do the heavy lifting.
With the hundreds of ETFs to choose from, one that stands out as a virtual no-effort, no-brainer option is the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO). It's one of the ultimate set-it-and-forget-it investments, checking a lot of boxes at once and letting investors stay hands-off.
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|ZERO CO LTD
|3 105,00
|0,32%
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