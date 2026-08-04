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04.08.2026 12:41:00
History Says This 1 Investing Move Can Set You Up for Life. Here's How.
A lot of people make investing sound a lot more complicated than it really needs to be.Sure, you can spend hours researching individual stocks, poring over mountains of economic data, and reading dozens of earnings reports. But you can also make it really simple. You can just invest in something like the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEMKT: VTI), which is a basket of roughly 3,500 U.S. stocks that charges an expense ratio of just 0.03%, and hold it forever.Regardless of which path you choose, everyone should follow some simple behaviors. They apply whether you're already wealthy or just starting out. Whether you have decades to invest or you're in retirement. They're practices that simply involve discipline and a focus on building your wealth consistently.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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