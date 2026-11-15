History Says This Dividend Stock Can Protect Your Portfolio if a Stock Market Slump Is Coming

With the S&P 500 index (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) hovering near all-time highs despite geopolitical conflicts, high inflation, and concerns around an AI bubble, investors are worried about a stock market slump. Southern Company (NYSE: SO) can help, but you have to look at the full picture to understand why. And that means considering both the stock price and the importance of collecting a reliable dividend. Here's what you need to know.

Wall Street tends to throw the baby out with the bathwater when a bear market hits. So there aren't many places to hide. Usually, the best you can hope for is to own stocks that don't go down as much as the market. Southern Company has outperformed, meaning it didn't fall as much, during three of the last four bear markets.

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