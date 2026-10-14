HANDS CORPORATION Aktie

HANDS CORPORATION für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2DHZ2 / ISIN: KR7143210003

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14.10.2026 12:24:00

History Says This Is Hands-Down the Best ETF to Buy if a Bear Market Is Coming

The S&P 500 index (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) has had a better-than-average year, with a total return of about 15% year to date. But many investors worry that a bear market is right around the corner.

There are a few big risks facing the stock market. Higher bond yields are pushing up borrowing costs for businesses. The Fed remains committed to fighting stubbornly high inflation. And major tech companies are borrowing hundreds of billions of dollars to pay for the development of artificial intelligence (AI) tools that have excited investors but are not guaranteed to pay off.

What if the stock market crashes in 2027? How should you invest today if a bear market is coming?

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