History Says This Is the Amount of Yearly Dividend Income a $10,000 Investment in Costco Stock Could Generate by 2031 (Without Even Considering Special Dividends)

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) has been a winning stock for investors mainly due to capital appreciation. In the past five years, the share price has soared 110% (as of Oct. 8). The market certainly appreciates the company's steady performance, regardless of macro or industry conditions.

Investors should also pay attention to the passive income stream. The dividend yield of 0.62% isn't exciting on its own. But history says that a $10,000 investment in this retail stock could generate this much income by 2031.

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