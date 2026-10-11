Costco Wholesale Aktie
WKN: 888351 / ISIN: US22160K1051
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11.10.2026 13:14:00
History Says This Is the Amount of Yearly Dividend Income a $10,000 Investment in Costco Stock Could Generate by 2031 (Without Even Considering Special Dividends)
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) has been a winning stock for investors mainly due to capital appreciation. In the past five years, the share price has soared 110% (as of Oct. 8). The market certainly appreciates the company's steady performance, regardless of macro or industry conditions.
Investors should also pay attention to the passive income stream. The dividend yield of 0.62% isn't exciting on its own. But history says that a $10,000 investment in this retail stock could generate this much income by 2031.
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