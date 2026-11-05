Epic Aktie

Epic ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0Q3X1 / ISIN: US29428L2051

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05.11.2026 05:51:39

History Says This Is the Best Time of the Presidential Cycle To Invest. Could Wednesday's Rally Spark an Epic Bull Market?

Stocks soared on Wednesday as investors reacted to Democrats' sweeping win in the midterm elections.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 3.2%, while the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) gained 1.8%, and the Nasdaq Composite closed 1.4% higher.

The surge seemed to take Wall Street by surprise as stocks had initially fallen when results started to come in on fears of a data center backlash. However, by the time markets had opened on Wednesday, those fears seemed fully absorbed. While stocks with exposure to the AI infrastructure market fell on Wednesday, the rest of the market soared as investors cheered decisive results, President Trump's acceptance of his party's defeat, and a renewed potential for interest rates and inflation to come down, and for the war in Iran to end, bringing down oil prices.

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