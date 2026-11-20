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20.11.2026 13:15:00
History Says This Is What Happens to the Nasdaq After the Midterms
The stock market has been volatile lately due to a series of macroeconomic risk factors and concerns about valuations for the companies in the artificial intelligence (AI) industry that has been so central to the market's gains in recent years.
Along those lines, some investors are worried that big wins for the Democratic Party in the recent U.S. midterm elections could impede data center buildouts, lead to the introduction of new regulations, and put some leading players in the AI space under greater scrutiny.
Stocks could continue to face some bearish pressures in the near term, but investors shouldn't overreact to the possibility of political headwinds. In fact, history says that the stock market typically enjoys strong performance in the year following midterm elections.
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