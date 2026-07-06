Nasdaq Aktie
WKN: 813516 / ISIN: US6311031081
|
06.07.2026 13:07:00
History Says This Is What Happens When a Stock Joins the Nasdaq-100
Membership has its privileges. Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) investors are hoping that's the case regarding the stock's July 7 inclusion in the Nasdaq-100 Index.A quick refresher: Before what was the largest initial public offering (IPO) in history, Nasdaq and several other index providers embraced "fast track" rules, paving the way for SpaceX to join various gauges more quickly than usual. In the case of the Nasdaq-100, the index opened the door for SpaceX (and potentially other large IPOs in the future) to join the benchmark after 15 trading days. For Elon Musk's company, that day is July 7.SpaceX is joining the Nasdaq-100 Index on July 7, but that may not translate into huge gains for the stock. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Nasdaq Inc
|
02.07.26
|S&P 500-Wert Nasdaq-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Nasdaq von vor 5 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
|
01.07.26
|AOL and Eventbrite owner Bending Spoons soars 40% on Nasdaq debut (Financial Times)
|
01.07.26
|AOL and Eventbrite owner Bending Spoons soars 40% on Nasdaq debut (Financial Times)
|
25.06.26
|S&P 500-Titel Nasdaq-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Nasdaq von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
18.06.26
|S&P 500-Papier Nasdaq-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Nasdaq von vor einem Jahr gekostet (finanzen.at)
|
17.06.26
|S&P 500-Handel aktuell: S&P 500 nachmittags leichter (finanzen.at)
|
17.06.26
|Keine Impulse: S&P 500 zum Handelsstart antriebslos (finanzen.at)
|
11.06.26
|S&P 500-Wert Nasdaq-Aktie: Über diese Dividendenzahlung können sich Nasdaq-Aktionäre freuen (finanzen.at)