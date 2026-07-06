Nasdaq Aktie

Nasdaq für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 813516 / ISIN: US6311031081

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
06.07.2026 13:07:00

History Says This Is What Happens When a Stock Joins the Nasdaq-100

Membership has its privileges. Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) investors are hoping that's the case regarding the stock's July 7 inclusion in the Nasdaq-100 Index.A quick refresher: Before what was the largest initial public offering (IPO) in history, Nasdaq and several other index providers embraced "fast track" rules, paving the way for SpaceX to join various gauges more quickly than usual. In the case of the Nasdaq-100, the index opened the door for SpaceX (and potentially other large IPOs in the future) to join the benchmark after 15 trading days. For Elon Musk's company, that day is July 7.SpaceX is joining the Nasdaq-100 Index on July 7, but that may not translate into huge gains for the stock. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Nasdaq Inc

mehr Nachrichten