NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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16.08.2026 17:37:00
History Says This Is What Will Happen to Nvidia Stock After Aug. 26
Aug. 26 is going to be a very important day in the stock market, with perhaps the most anticipated earnings report of Q2: Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA). This earnings season has seen a lot of wild share price movements following reports, and I expect Nvidia's to be no different. However, after looking at historical trends, I think there's a good chance for a move in the right direction.But how can investors come to the conclusion that Nvidia's Q2 report will result in a stock pop? By looking at where the stock has been at this point in previous years.Image source: Nvidia.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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