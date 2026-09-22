History Says This Low-Cost Investment Could Outperform Anthropic -- and You Might Already Own It

Exciting new initial public offerings (IPO) always catch investor attention, and Anthropic could be the biggest of them all. After Space Exploration Technologies' record-shattering IPO in June, which raised $86.7 billion, Anthropic is targeting a $100 billion raise as it prepares to go public. According to reports, it could happen in November.

However, hyped-up IPOs don't have an amazing track record. While some, like Visa and Meta Platforms, have become powerhouses, others you may never have heard of or have since delisted. Lineage, for example, was the largest IPO of 2024 but is down 53% since it went public. Infineon was the world's largest tech IPO when it went public in 2000, and it delisted from the New York Stock Exchange in 2010. Today, it looks impossible that Anthropic could disappear, but the future is unknowable.

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