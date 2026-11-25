Are many investors making things more difficult on themselves than they need to? The data says it's certainly a possibility. There's an easier, simpler way to make good money than saving up cash and then investing it when it looks like the right opportunity has surfaced. It's called dollar-cost averaging, and surprisingly enough, it works best with something as simple as an index fund meant to mirror the performance of the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC).

But what is it? In simplest terms, dollar-cost averaging is a recurring investment of a specific dollar amount in a particular investment. Regardless of the market environment at any given time, you keep plugging away, committing just as much capital to the effort in good times and bad.

The thing is, given enough time, this hands-off approach works! As the graphic below illustrates, despite the slow start, assuming the S&P 500 continues to produce average annual net gains of 10%, after 30 years a steady monthly investment of $500 in an index-based instrument like the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEMKT:SPY) or the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT:VOO) will be worth just over $1.1 million.

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