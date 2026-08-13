Per Aktie
WKN DE: 931020 / ISIN: US7135693098
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13.08.2026 14:00:00
History Says This Surefire ETF Can Turn $200 per Month Into $1 Million -- With Next to No Effort on Your Part
The stock market is a wealth-building powerhouse, and investing consistently is one of the easiest and most effective ways to supercharge your net worth.Whether you're a beginner investor or are simply looking for a no-fuss investment that requires minimal effort on your part, the S&P 500 ETF -- such as the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO), iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: IVV), or SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEMKT: SPY) -- is one of the most popular options.Endorsed by Warren Buffett, who once noted that an S&P 500-tracking fund is "the best thing" for most people, this ETF offers both stability and long-term earning potential. Here's how it could turn $200 per month into $1 million or more over time.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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