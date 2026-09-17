History Says This Will Happen to Nvidia's Stock in 2027 (Hint: You're Going to Want to Buy Now)

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been an OK performer in 2026. The stock is up about 17% year to date, modestly outpacing the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), which is up 12%. However, investors have come to expect (and demand) more from the chipmaker. Fortunately for those investors, I think a massive change in its fortunes is coming in 2027.

Somewhere along the way, Nvidia gained a reputation as an "expensive" stock. It may have come from the extended period of share price growth that made it the largest company in the world by market cap, but strictly in valuation terms, it's really not trading at a much of a premium anymore. From a trailing price-to-earnings ratio perspective, Nvidia traded above 50 for most of 2024, which is not cheap. Then, it spent most of 2025 in the mid-40s. Now, it has tumbled all the way down to about 28 times earnings.

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