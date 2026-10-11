History Says This Will Happen to Palantir Stock by 2028

Palantir (NASDAQ: PLTR) has been an incredible stock to own over the past few years. It has become one of the most prominent AI companies in the country, and a host of companies and government agencies make use of its services. It has grown its sales at an incredible pace over the past few years, and its stock has soared as a result.

However, there's one overarching question: Has Palantir's stock gotten ahead of itself? I think history offers a pretty strong indication about the answer, and it's not one that Palantir shareholders will be happy to hear.

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