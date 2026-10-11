Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
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11.10.2026 21:10:00
History Says This Will Happen to Palantir Stock by 2028
Palantir (NASDAQ: PLTR) has been an incredible stock to own over the past few years. It has become one of the most prominent AI companies in the country, and a host of companies and government agencies make use of its services. It has grown its sales at an incredible pace over the past few years, and its stock has soared as a result.
However, there's one overarching question: Has Palantir's stock gotten ahead of itself? I think history offers a pretty strong indication about the answer, and it's not one that Palantir shareholders will be happy to hear.
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Nachrichten zu Palantir
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09.10.26
|Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 verbucht schlussendlich Gewinne (finanzen.at)
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08.10.26
|Schwache Performance in New York: NASDAQ 100 notiert am Mittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
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08.10.26
|Börse New York: NASDAQ 100 legt zum Start den Rückwärtsgang ein (finanzen.at)
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08.10.26
|Schwacher Handel: S&P 500 präsentiert sich zum Handelsstart leichter (finanzen.at)
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05.10.26
|S&P 500-Wert Palantir-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Palantir von vor einem Jahr eingefahren (finanzen.at)
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01.10.26
|Burnham searches for UK alternative to Palantir (Financial Times)
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23.09.26
|Minuszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 notiert schlussendlich im Minus (finanzen.at)
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23.09.26
|Börse New York in Rot: S&P 500 zum Ende des Mittwochshandels mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)