Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
|
29.10.2026 00:00:00
History Shows IPO Stocks Plunge Up to 48% Within 1 Year of Going Public. Here's Why SpaceX Could Defy the Odds in 2027.
Between its reusable rockets, Starlink satellite internet network, and growing artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure business, Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) is pursuing a host of opportunities that extend beyond space exploration.
While this may seem enticing from an investment perspective, investors should understand that buying IPO stocks comes with considerable risks. According to a study from LPL Financial examining nearly 1,500 initial public offerings (IPOs) over 30 years, IPO stocks experienced a median drawdown of up to 48% during their first year of trading. This does not mean the average IPO finished its first year down 48%. The median one-year return was actually negative 4.7%, illustrating just how volatile new public companies can be.
Nevertheless, the research raises an interesting question: Could SpaceX experience a similar decline in 2027? While that's definitely a possibility, I see several catalysts that could help the company defy historical trends.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Tesla
|
28.10.26
|Rocket-Lab-Manager Frank Klein: »Wenn Elon Musk die Falcon in Rente schickt, gibt es eine Alternative.« (Spiegel Online)
|
27.10.26
|Anthropic, SpaceX, Tesla, Meta, SAP, Netflix - Ausblick mit Egmond Haidt (NewsTool)
|
27.10.26
|Anthropic, SpaceX, Tesla, Meta, SAP, Netflix - Ausblick mit Egmond Haidt (NewsTool)
|
27.10.26
|S&P 500-Papier Tesla-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Tesla von vor 5 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
26.10.26
|Pluszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 schlussendlich stärker (finanzen.at)
|
26.10.26
|Kampf gegen die Schuldenkrise: Musks KI-Wette und die Chance für Tesla-Aktien (finanzen.at)
|
26.10.26
|Aktie im Plus: Barclays sieht bei Tesla jetzt Kaufchancen und setzt neues Kursziel (dpa-AFX)
|
26.10.26
|Zuversicht in New York: Das macht der NASDAQ 100 aktuell (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Tesla
|26.10.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.10.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.10.26
|Tesla Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|23.10.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|26.10.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.10.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.10.26
|Tesla Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|23.10.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|26.10.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.10.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.10.26
|Tesla Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|23.10.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|22.10.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.26
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.10.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Going Public Media AG Nach Kapitalherabsetzung
|3,46
|-1,14%
|Tesla
|353,40
|-0,81%