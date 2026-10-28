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29.10.2026 00:00:00

History Shows IPO Stocks Plunge Up to 48% Within 1 Year of Going Public. Here's Why SpaceX Could Defy the Odds in 2027.

Between its reusable rockets, Starlink satellite internet network, and growing artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure business, Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) is pursuing a host of opportunities that extend beyond space exploration.

While this may seem enticing from an investment perspective, investors should understand that buying IPO stocks comes with considerable risks. According to a study from LPL Financial examining nearly 1,500 initial public offerings (IPOs) over 30 years, IPO stocks experienced a median drawdown of up to 48% during their first year of trading. This does not mean the average IPO finished its first year down 48%. The median one-year return was actually negative 4.7%, illustrating just how volatile new public companies can be.

Nevertheless, the research raises an interesting question: Could SpaceX experience a similar decline in 2027? While that's definitely a possibility, I see several catalysts that could help the company defy historical trends.

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