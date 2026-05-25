The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
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25.05.2026 19:40:00
History Suggests the Market Could Crash in 2026: Here's How You Can Protect Your Portfolio Right Now
The last five years have been a bonanza for growth stock investors, with the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite index up by 96%. That amounts to a 14.4% compound annual growth rate, well exceeding its historical average of around 10%. The outperformance can be mostly credited to soaring data center spending and optimism about generative artificial intelligence (AI). But can this rally stand the test of time? There are growing signs that the answer might be no. There are solid reasons to believe stocks are overvalued right now. With that in mind, investors will want to take this opportunity to consider strategies they could use to protect their portfolios in the event of a market correction.There are many ways to gauge how expensive the stock market is. But the cyclically adjusted price-to-earnings (CAPE) ratio is arguably one of the most useful, because it is derived using the market's inflation-adjusted earnings over a 10-year period. That smooths out short-term fluctuations and gives investors a more reliable picture of long-term stock valuations. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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