08.09.2023 14:20:00
History Suggests the Nasdaq-100 Will Soar for the Rest of 2023 -- 2 Super Stocks to Buy Right Now
The Nasdaq-100 index features 100 of the largest technology companies listed on the Nasdaq exchange. For that reason, investors often view it as a yardstick for the performance of the tech sector. The index plunged 33% in 2022, but it has recovered most of those losses with a 39% gain this year, and that's very much in line with history. It rarely falls two years in a row. In fact, that has only happened during one period since the index's inception in 1986 -- it slid for three straight years during the dot-com crash that spanned from 2000 through 2002. Excluding the dot-com bust, the Nasdaq-100 has delivered an average annual return of 52% in the years following declines. That pattern implies there could still be more gas in the tank to drive it higher over the remainder of 2023.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
