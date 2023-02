History Suggests the Nasdaq Could Soar In 2023 -- 1 Stock-Split Stock Wall Street Says to Buy Hand Over Fist

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investors can be forgiven for treading cautiously when it comes to technology stocks right now. The Nasdaq -100 index, which hosts 100 of the largest tech stocks listed on the Nasdaq exchange, sank 33% in 2022, which has left many portfolios battered and bruised. But what if that's good news for 2023? See, the Nasdaq-100 almost never falls two years in a row. It has only happened on one occasion -- and that was during the dot-com bust in 2000 to 2002. The index actually tends to soar by an average of 51% in the first positive year following a loss. Since the Nasdaq-100 is already up 10% year to date in 2023, history might be set to repeat. If it does, cybersecurity giant Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) could be a big winner on the back of an overwhelmingly bullish consensus among Wall Street analysts. Continue reading