23.02.2023 12:14:00
History Suggests the Nasdaq Could Soar in 2023 -- 2 Super Semiconductor Stocks to Buy if It Does
The Nasdaq-100 is home to 100 of the largest technology companies listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange. The index has a remarkable track record, delivering a positive annual return 78% of the time since its inception in 1985.The tech sector is known for its high-growth nature, and so bearish periods in the Nasdaq-100 tend to be short-lived. The index has only declined in consecutive years on one occasion, and that was during the dot-com bust from 2000 to 2002. Since 2022 was a losing year, history bodes well for a (potentially strong) gain in 2023. How strong? Here's what the rebounds looked like after losing years in 1990, 2008, and 2018:Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
