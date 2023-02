History Suggests the Nasdaq Could Soar in 2023: 3 Trillion-Dollar Growth Stocks to Buy If It Does

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The Nasdaq -100 index is home to 100 of the most prominent technology companies listed on the Nasdaq exchange. The index had a miserable year in 2022 with a decline of 33%, but history suggests investors should ditch the pessimism in 2023.That's because the Nasdaq-100 has fallen in consecutive years on only one occasion in its 37-year history, and that was during the dot-com bust between 2000 and 2002. Every other time that the index generated a negative annual return, it bounced back the very next year with an average gain of 52%! Since it has already climbed 13% in 2023 so far, history might be set to repeat itself. Continue reading