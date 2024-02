History Suggests the NASDAQ Could Soar in 2024: 2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy Before It Does

Patterns tend to repeat themselves in the stock market. And according to an analysis of the Nasdaq Composite going back to 1971, the tech-heavy index has risen by an average of 19% every year following a recovery year like 2023. To be fair, past performance is not a guarantee of future results. But new innovations in artificial intelligence (AI) could help the market maintain its momentum. And for investors who want to bet on the bullish trend continuing in 2024 and beyond, buying shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) could be great ways to do so.Amazon stock rose by 60% over the last 12 months, which was almost enough for it to fully recover from the sharp dip it experienced in 2022. Shares now trade at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 44, a premium over the market average of 22. However, investors should still be optimistic because of the company's potential in AI and other opportunities. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel