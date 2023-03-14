|
14.03.2023 10:57:00
History Suggests the Nasdaq Sell-Off Won't Last. Here's 1 Stock to Buy Before It Ends.
The Nasdaq-100 index hosts 100 of the largest technology companies listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange. It was pummeled in 2022, shedding 33% of its value, as surging inflation and rising interest rates pushed investors out of high-growth tech stocks and into safer alternatives. 2023 was off to a much better start; the index had jumped as much as 17% by early February, but as of this writing, it's clinging to a gain of just 9%. Aside from the economic challenges mentioned above, investors are now contending with concerns about the health of the regional banking system, with SVB Financial collapsing into receivership last Friday. It's the parent company of Silicon Valley Bank, an institution renowned for its support of the start-up and venture capital space, which is making investors even more nervous about the technology sector. The Nasdaq-100 index was formed in 1985, and since then, it has delivered a positive annual return 78% of the time. Moreover, consecutive down years are incredibly rare; the index has only experienced that one time -- during the dot-com bust from 2000 to 2002. Excluding that period, after suffering declines in 1990, 2008, and 2018, the index surged by an average of 52% the very next year. That bodes really well for 2023. Continue reading
