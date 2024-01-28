|
28.01.2024 15:33:00
History Suggests the Nasdaq Will Surge in 2024: 2 Superb AI Stocks to Buy Before It Does
Investing in stocks can be tricky, as the market's past performance isn't always indicative of what's to come. However, knowledge is power, and noticing past trends and patterns can help ensure you're ready to strike if history decides to repeat itself. As a result, it can only help investors to know that history suggests the Nasdaq Composite could surge in 2024.Since the index launched in 1971, it has risen by an average of 19% in each year that followed a market recovery of the magnitude you saw in 2023. Consequently, it's not a bad idea to consider investing in the companies fueling the bulk of the Nasdaq Composite's growth.A boom in the artificial intelligence (AI) space last year was instrumental in driving the market's recovery and will likely continue to propel big gains in 2024. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) are two attractive options for investors looking to profit from the rise of the AI industry.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Nasdaq Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Nasdaq Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ai Holdings Corp
|2 509,00
|-0,40%
|IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shs
|0,00
|0,00%
|Nasdaq Inc
|53,46
|0,15%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schlussendlich unterschiedlich -- ATX verabschiedet sich höher ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich mit leichten Aufschlägen -- Asiens Börsen gehen mehrheitlich schwächer aus dem Handel
Die Wall Street notierte am Freitag uneinheitlich. Der ATX notierte im Plus. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt drehte die Stimmung ebenfalls, der Markt konnte leichte Aufschläge verzeichnen. In Fernost dominierten am Freitag die Verkäufer.