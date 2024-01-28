28.01.2024 15:33:00

History Suggests the Nasdaq Will Surge in 2024: 2 Superb AI Stocks to Buy Before It Does

Investing in stocks can be tricky, as the market's past performance isn't always indicative of what's to come. However, knowledge is power, and noticing past trends and patterns can help ensure you're ready to strike if history decides to repeat itself. As a result, it can only help investors to know that history suggests the Nasdaq Composite could surge in 2024.Since the index launched in 1971, it has risen by an average of 19% in each year that followed a market recovery of the magnitude you saw in 2023. Consequently, it's not a bad idea to consider investing in the companies fueling the bulk of the Nasdaq Composite's growth.A boom in the artificial intelligence (AI) space last year was instrumental in driving the market's recovery and will likely continue to propel big gains in 2024. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) are two attractive options for investors looking to profit from the rise of the AI industry.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

