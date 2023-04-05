|
05.04.2023 15:53:00
History Suggests These Under-the-Radar Dividend Stocks Are Perfect to Buy and Hold Forever
Stocks with high returns on invested capital (ROIC) and a history of annual dividend increases are one of the best combinations for investors looking to beat the market. ROIC represents a company's profitability compared to its total debt and equity -- the higher the figure, the better. This metric is crucial to investors as businesses with higher ROICs tend to outperform their peers over time. These high-ROIC stocks can then return the excess income they generate to shareholders through growing dividends and share repurchasing programs. These growing dividends have proven to be a market-beating proposition as stocks with increasing payouts have outpaced the broader S&P 500 index by 2.5% annually since 1973. Continue reading
