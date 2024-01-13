|
13.01.2024 15:20:00
History Tells Us the Nasdaq Is About to Surge: 1 Stock to Buy Before It Does
Even after a big rally over the last year (it jumped 43% in 2023), the Nasdaq Composite index is still down roughly 7% from its record high. While past performance doesn't necessarily dictate future results, there's a historical connection between lower interest rates and stronger performance for growth stocks.Some analysts predict the Federal Reserve will begin cutting interest rates this year. Rate cuts generally lead to lower yields on bonds, which makes borrowing money cheaper. Such conditions also tend to increase the appeal of stocks as an investment vehicle. In addition to the potential for positive valuation catalysts stemming from rate cuts, strong demand for companies involved with artificial intelligence (AI) could further power strong growth for the Nasdaq in 2024.Within the AI space, no company has a stronger competitive position than Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). If you're aiming to position your portfolio for the next Nasdaq bull market, read on to see why building a position in this AI leader stands out as a smart move.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
