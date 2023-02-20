Hit that switch: UK energy suppliers will get competitive again

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Suppliers are expected to feel empowered by an easing in prices this year to hunt for customersSwitching between energy suppliers is expected to return later this year after a two-year pause due to lack of competition amid high bills.The leading energy consultancy Cornwall Insight said on Monday that easing costs later this year would present consumers with the chance to “take back some control” over their bills, as suppliers compete for customers again. Continue reading...