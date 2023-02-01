01.02.2023 08:15:12

Hitachi 9-month Earnings Down, Revenues Rise; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Japanese conglomerate Hitachi Ltd. (HTHIF.PK, HTHIY.PK) on Wednesday reported weak profit in its nine- month period, despite a rise in revenues.

In Japan, Hitachi shares were losing 1.12 percent to trade at 6,706 yen.

For the periode, the company reported a net profit attributable to stockholders of 292.2 billion yen or 306.66 yen per share, down from last year's 450.7 billion yen or 465.86 yen per share a year ago.

Attributable net profit in U.S. dollars were $2.20 billion or $2.31 per share.

Pre-tax income was 456.8 billion yen or $3.44 billion, less than last year's 593.2 billion yen.

Adjusted operating income, however, grew 9 percent to 527.4 billion yen or $4 billion from 484.4 billion yen in 2021. Adjusted EBITA was at 624.2 billion yen or $4.69 billion, up 9 percent from 575.2 billion yen last year.

The company generated revenues of 8.11 trillion yen or $60.97 billion, 10 percent higher than 7.35 trillion yen a year ago.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Fed-Sitzung: ATX und DAX freundlich erwartet -- Asiens Börsen verhalten positiv
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt dürften sich im Donnerstagshandel von ihrer freundlichen Seite zeigen. In Asien legen die Börsen am Dommerstag leicht zu.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen