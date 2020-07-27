Hitachi Building included in MIIT's 2019-2020 IoT demonstration project list

GUANGZHOU, China, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 30, China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) released the list of IoT projects that had demonstrated innovation in key technologies and platforms as well as in the integration of innovation and applications during the period spanning 2019-2020. Hitachi Building Technology (Guangzhou) Co., Ltd. was included in the list for its project focusing on the development and implementation of IoT-based intelligent building integrated management platforms.

Based on cloud services, the BIVALE building integrated management solution developed for the project enables visual cloud monitoring and management of building security, mechanical and electrical equipment and energy consumption via mobile phone or computer, facilitating the operation and maintenance of the power, air conditioning, lighting, security systems and elevators in the building and, by doing so, realizes the optimal allocation of resources and information sharing while achieving dynamic control of the subsystems.

BIVALE unifies the management of the security, energy and equipment across multiple buildings. For customers owning or responsible for the oversight of several structures at once, unified management can be implemented via the Internet. The solution can be applied to residential and office buildings, shopping malls, transportation hubs, airports, corporate campuses, among others.

Smart cities can bring an unprecedented level of convenience to its residents while digitalization gives new meaning to cities. With the development of an urban digital lifestyle, intelligent building management injects new vitality into buildings so equipped. Hitachi is delivering the interconnection of building equipment, in a move to build an intelligent building ecosystem, while leveraging advanced technologies such as big data, IoT and AI to provide customized and integrated management solutions for every type of building.

