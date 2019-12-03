Hitachi Elevator again awarded Golden Wall Industry Benchmark Company of the Year

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 18, 2019, the 2019 (4th) China Smart Manufacturing Annual Summit, organized by the 21st Century Business Herald, was held in Guangzhou, China, at which the results of the 2019 China Manufacturing Golden Great Wall Award were announced. Hitachi Elevator (China) Co., Ltd., together with Lenovo, Foxconn and Suning, won the China Manufacturing Golden Great Wall Award -- Industry Benchmark Company of the Year.

Launched under the aegis of the 21st Century Business Herald in 2016, the Golden Great Wall Award recognizes companies for their innovation in technology, investment in research and development, accumulation of independent intellectual property rights, proportion of revenue attributable to high-tech products and services as well as the organizational structure of the core management. Hitachi Elevator has been honored with the Industry Benchmark Company of the Year, on the basis of their efforts in promoting industrial intelligence across the elevator industry and integrating intelligent elevator technology into a variety of scenarios.

Today, elevators have become the principal means of entrance and exit for various facilities in urban buildings as well as for access to public transportation, and intelligent building ecosystems based on elevators are emerging. Hitachi Elevator is combining its traditional manufacturing DNA with cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things (IoT) to promote an intelligent transformation of the industry, ranging from the intelligent manufacturing of elevators to AI services for their maintenance.

On the one hand, in order to expand intelligence from the elevator itself to wider scope, Hitachi Elevator is working closely with technology giants in the world of IoT, jointly developing and creating IoT-based solutions for smart cities and buildings. Together, they have already completed 7 projects including Alibaba's FlyZoo Hotel in Hangzhou, Shanghai Vanke Center and Xiaomi Technology Park in Beijing. Hitachi has also customized its robot interfaces, becoming one of the first companies in the elevator industry to provide a solution that allows service robots to move through and within channels used for vertical conveyances such as an elevator shaft.

On the other hand, Hitachi Elevators is building its own IoT solutions for elevator management by leveraging 5G technology and artificial intelligence. This is not only the intelligentization of elevator products, but also the automation and digitization of the elevator production chain. Hitachi Elevator has deployed digital services covering the whole elevator life cycle from contract, design, procurement, production, manufacturing to maintenance, ensuring the seamless collection, analysis and application of elevator data during the entire life cycle from business front end to maintenance.

