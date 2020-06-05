Hitachi Elevator again wins bid to supply elevators to Shenzhen Talents Housing Group

SHENZHEN, China, June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 14, 2020, Hitachi Elevator (China) Co., Ltd. won the bid for an order involving the supply and installation of a second batch of elevators and escalators from Shenzhen Talents Housing Group Co., Ltd. (STHG). With the order now in hand, Hitachi Elevator will provide 164 units to STHG.

Shenzhen Talents Housing Group, a wholly state-owned company under direct administration of the People's Government of Shenzhen Municipality, is primarily engaged in investment and construction, operation and management, as well as the repurchase of properties, collaborative development and long-term lease of residential properties to working families resident in the city. In 2019, Hitachi Elevator received an order for the first batch of escalators from STHG, delivering 175 units of elevators and escalators in total.

According to China's 2020 Government Work Report, the country plans to promote the construction of affordable housing in urban areas in line with the government's program for a new type of urbanization. Backed by years of experience in providing Chinese government agencies with procurement support services, Hitachi Elevator has developed a diversified lineup of solutions in response to the evolving needs. In January, 2020, Hitachi Elevator was named one of the top ten elevator and escalator product and service suppliers to Chinese government agencies for 2019.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200603/2820494-1

SOURCE Hitachi Elevator (China) Co., Ltd.