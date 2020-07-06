Hitachi Elevator and China Resources host Enhance Wellness with Safe Use of Elevators campaign at China Resources Tower

SHENZHEN, China, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- June is National Safety Month. On June 18, Hitachi Elevator and China Resources hosted the Enhance Wellness with Safe Use of Elevators campaign at China Resources Tower, the tallest building overlooking Shenzhen Bay.

Hitachi Elevator's engineers introduced and showcased the elevator structure, mechanism, safety components as well as proper usage and safety precautions, in a move to enhance the feeling of security when riding the elevators while also educating riders on "do's and don't's" in the event of an elevator emergency rescue.

Designed by US-based Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates, the 392.5-meter China Resources Tower resembles a beautiful spring bamboo shoot standing tall, reflecting the meaning behind China Resources' name: "The land of China moistened by rain and dew". The 71-storey tower, with 66 floors above ground and 5 below, brings together sports and entertainment, commerce and trade, alongside residential accommodations and cultural activities, under one roof within an environmentally responsible structure.

Hitachi Elevator provides the 57 elevators within China Resources Tower, including 22 high-speed elevators moving at 6~9m/s. All the elevators meet Europe's CIBSE and Japan's JEA standards, with a 5-minute capacity exceeding12% of the population of the building when fully occupied and an automated management system that assures the interval between the arrival of two elevators in the same block never exceeding 30 seconds. The elevator configuration represents the highest standard among all office buildings under construction in Shenzhen.

The design and layout of elevators at China Resources Tower take into full account the unique height and structural characteristics of the building. Through adjustments in speed, load, group control, physical distribution and other technical aspects, the elevators can meet the capacity demand while maximizing the utilization rate of the building.

Notable highlights of the elevators at China Resources Tower

Advanced double-car technology

The #1 shuttle area of China Resources Tower adopts Hitachi's advanced double-deck elevator which stops on the B1, 1, 25 and 25M floors, doubling the transportation capacity between buildings and reducing operating costs and the amount of space needed for the elevator hoistway and associated mechanical equipment. The 25 and 25M floors are sky lobbies, where passengers can transfer to elevators serving the higher floors, keeping crowds well decentralized and maximizing the efficiency in terms of vertical traffic.

Streamlined capsule car

The Hitachi 9m/s high-speed elevator serving the #2 area is a streamlined capsule car which effectively controls the air flow and reduces the noise caused by elevator acceleration, providing passengers with a comfortable experience despite the vehicle's rapid velocity.

Destination Floor Reservation System

The elevators in the #1-5 areas are equipped with Hitachi's most advanced intelligent elevator control system – the Destination Floor Reservation System (DFRS), the operation of which is based on human traffic analysis technology. We have integrated the data on elevator operation, people movement, building equipment and building layout accumulated by Hitachi over the past 100 years into the programming of its operation, genuinely maximizing efficiency in terms of real-time intelligent elevator assignment within a high-rise building.

EnePlus energy feedback technology

All the elevators at China Resources Tower have adopted Hitachi Elevator's energy-saving and environmentally-friendly solutions. Hitachi Elevator's unique EnePlus energy feedback technology is used to optimize the management and operation of the elevators, allowing for energy savings while reducing the heat generated by the machine-room, thereby increasing the service life of the equipment.

