Hitachi Elevator (China) garners the 25-Year Long-term Partnership Award from Chinese real estate developer Vanke

SHANGHAI, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 17, 2021, Hitachi Elevator (China) Co., Ltd. ("Hitachi Elevator") was honored with the 25-Year Long-term Partnership Award by leading Chinese property developer China Vanke Co., Ltd. ("Vanke") at the 2021 Spring reception event that the developer hosted for its partners in Shanghai. Hitachi Elevator vice president Liang Yaoqiang was in attendance and delivered a keynote speech in which he talked about the importance and positive experience of working together with the right partners, as well as how Hitachi's products have become industry standards, and the ways in which the service component of the elevator business will become an even more critical component for "winning the future".

The Chinese real estate market has recently entered a new stage which industry watchers have termed the "Silver Age", characterized by a focus on improving efficiency by enhancing management. Vanke, now celebrating its 36th anniversary since being founded, has built a diversified business portfolio by expanding from solely residential development projects into commercial ones, alongside businesses in logistics and warehousing, construction of long-term rental apartments, commercial office space, education and elderly care.

Founded in October 1995, Hitachi Elevator has partnered with Vanke on multiple projects spanning the last 25 years following their first collaboration in 1996. As of the end of 2020, Hitachi Elevator had supplied over 45,000 escalators and elevators to the developer. As the strategic partner with whom Vanke has established the longest partnership in the elevator sector, Hitachi Elevator has provided the developer with a comprehensive range of building transportation solutions. In addition, both companies have collaborated extensively in many other fields, including innovation in technology, eco-friendly products, community services and public welfare, by combining their respective expertise and resources.

Based on a shared philosophy that both parties have described as "always abiding by the law of nature and seeking partnership opportunities", Hitachi Elevator is fully confident in the continuation of the close relationship. The aim is to jointly facilitate the intelligent transformation of buildings through the leveraging of Hitachi Elevator' s competence in both operational and information technology in concert with its digital solutions, and by doing so, create a better future not only for the urban environment, but also for the way that people travel within it.

SOURCE Hitachi Elevator (China) Co., Ltd.