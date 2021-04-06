Hitachi Elevator (China) holds educational events across China on proper elevator use in celebration of Public Safety and Education Day for Primary and Secondary School Students

The events feature the Hitachi Elevator's Junior Safety Officers who share information on both the safe use of elevators and on the basics of how they work

GUANGZHOU, China, April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate Public Safety and Education Day for Primary and Secondary School Students, on March 29, 2021, Hitachi Elevator (China) Co., Ltd. hosted 25 educational events focused on the proper use of elevators and escalators at primary and secondary schools in nine Chinese cities as part of its Sharing Safety Tips for Elevators Through Reading public program. Hitachi Elevator employees who participated in the events as volunteers and student representatives who served as Junior Safety Officers have shared with schoolchildren information on the safe use of elevators and escalators as well as the basics on the operation of the conveyances.

Ensuring the safety of children has always been a focus of schools, families and the greater society. As the domestic pioneer in informing the general public on the safe use of elevators and escalators, Hitachi Elevator has been organizing the events in schools with the goal of teaching elevator safety throughout China since 2008 in partnership with local supervisory authorities, educational institutions and its partners. The company compiled and published A Magical Elevator Tour, a book promoting safe elevator use among children, in 2018 as well as Little Elevator Master Training Manual, a book about the basics of the functioning of an elevator, in 2020. The aim is to educate the public about elevators and escalators in a more comprehensive and entertaining manner.

Hitachi Elevator plans to continue the work with stakeholders by exploring new models and ideas that will serve the public interest, and by contributing to the ongoing education about best practices when it comes to the use of elevators and escalators by combining its expertise with social resources.

SOURCE Hitachi Elevator (China) Co., Ltd.