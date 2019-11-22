Hitachi Elevator (China) identified by Guangdong government as one of the 106 provincial-level industrial design centers

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hitachi Elevator (China) Co., Ltd. has made the list of the third batch of 106 provincial-level industrial design centers in Guangdong Province released by the local government on October 22, 2019.

Over the past few years, industrial design has gradually become an important component of the core competitiveness and rapidly grown in importance worldwide while being widely valued by manufacturers of all kinds.

With its ongoing commitment to enhancing the speed of elevators, Hitachi Elevator is striving to take a human-oriented approach to delivering a more comfortable riding experience to users. The firm invests over 3 per cent of its revenue in research and development as well as in its design businesses annually in order to provide more personalized products and services to all.

Hitachi Elevator has received provincial- and municipal-level science and technology awards for eight of its elevator design projects over the past five years. In particular, the company's "Nordic Minimalist " and "Optical Journey" projects have won the Excellence in Product Design award among the Kapok Design Awards. In addition, the company has implemented several key projects as part of Guangzhou's key initiative to encourage innovative collaborations between industry, universities and research institutions, including a project for creating efficient elevator systems based on 2D intelligent control technology and heavy capacitor energy storage technology.

Hitachi Elevator, in cooperation with Japanese designer Naoto Fukasawa, has recently developed its first concept elevator, the HF-1, as a result of the undertaking of a mission to create a truly user-friendly conveyance. HF-1 represents a new way of stimulating innovation in the elevator sector. By integrating accessible and personalized designs, as well as the "without thought" design concept into the product organically via cross-discipline innovation and integration of diverse technologies, the firm aims to improve the interaction between elevators and users, delivering a better user experience and ultimately creating higher value for all stakeholders including the riders of the elevators.

With the emergence of new scenarios and applications driven by a new technological revolution, the industrial design community is embracing new ways of thinking and creating. Given these trends, Hitachi Elevator is seeking to apply a diverse lineup of technologies to industrial design, including designs for high speed elevators and double deck elevators, energy saving solutions for elevators, as well as the application of intelligent IT for the management of elevator-related services, with the aim of creating new value for the industry by empowering elevators with the latest innovations in industrial design.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20191115/2644267-1

SOURCE Hitachi Elevator (China) Co., Ltd.