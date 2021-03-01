Hitachi Elevator drives the next stage of urban rail transit construction with smart, fully digital solutions

GUANGZHOU, China, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In line with the government of China's initiative to enhance and expand the urban infrastructure of its many cities, construction of new metro and light rail networks continues apace in 2020, further stimulating the demand for escalators and elevators.

As an established product and service provider for many of China's light rail transit systems, Hitachi Elevator (China) Co., Ltd. ("Hitachi Elevator") provides a diversified lineup of solutions designed for the various scenarios that can be encountered in urban rail transit. The company has been operating in China for 25 years and provided more than 10,000 elevators, escalators and moving walks. The operation and maintenance services to rail transit projects are in 24 cities across the country. The first prototype of Hitachi's public traffic type escalator which was installed at the stations of Guangzhou Metro Line 1 in 1997 have remained in stable operation for more than 23 years.

In 2020, the company provided over 2,000 elevators and escalators to sections of 13 rail transit lines in 12 cities, working in concert with railway construction contractors to assure meeting the schedules for on-time initiation of service on Changsha Metro Line 3, Shenzhen Metro Line 10, Wuhan Metro Line 8, Chengdu Metro Line 9, Kunming Metro Line 4, among several others.

With the rapid urbanization and continued enhancement of urban infrastructure across China, construction and operation standards have been made stricter in a move to enhance the efficiency and safety of rail transit. Hitachi Elevator integrated AI and big data technologies into the public traffic type escalator, delivering visual management capabilities to the operators of the conveyances.

The behavior of passengers while riding the escalator is monitored by camera and analyzed in real time to constantly calculate the potential safety risk. In the event of overcrowding, passengers becoming stranded, or a passenger slipping and falling, the Hitachi Elevator Passenger Flow Analysis System will alert the escalator control system causing the equipment where the untoward event has taken place to immediately enter safe operation mode. At the same time, the risk information is transmitted to the metro station's control center so that station personnel can immediately enact measures as needed such as evacuating the area surrounding the affected piece of equipment or even temporarily closing part of the station.

In addition, Hitachi Elevator's intelligent pre-diagnosis technology designed for escalators can undertake a comprehensive intelligent analysis of each piece of equipment's state of operation and interconnectivity while remaining on guard for unanticipated risks 24 hours a day, providing passengers with an "Intelligence+" travel experience that focuses on safety and other passenger-centric enhancements. These enhancements allow operators to seamlessly handle high passenger throughput and long running time.

Hitachi Elevator plans to continue providing leadership in the further construction of urban rail transit systems, through the deployment of AI, cloud computing, Internet of things and other technologies, to further empower the existing transit model based on the needs of new urban infrastructure while making rail transit more intelligent through further digitalization.

