Hitachi Elevator Garners Two Government Procurement Awards

GUANGZHOU, China, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hitachi Elevator has won the 2020 China Top 10 Government Procurement Elevator Service Suppliers and the 2020 China Government Procurement Elevator Innovative Technology Brand of Choice awards. The honors, part of the 16th China Government Procurement and Centralized Purchasing Annual Meeting awards, were announced on January 21 in Government Procurement Information, a government-issued newspaper, and the Government Procurement Information Portal Website. The reasons cited for achieving the two honors included excellence in products and services in tandem with an environment that promotes innovation.

From 2002 to 2019, Chinese government procurement has grown more than 30-fold, surging from 100.9 billion yuan (approx. US$15.6 billion) to 3.3067 trillion yuan (approx. US$511 billion). The demand for elevators, a key item in government procurement, is growing rapidly year by year, with purchases countrywide for 2020 expected to exceed 10 billion yuan (approx. US$1.5 billion).

In 2020, against the backdrop of an acceleration in the construction of new infrastructure across China, especially in the areas of 5G, the industrial Internet and big data centers, Hitachi Elevator, with innovation as a key driver, posted annual sales of more than 22 billion yuan (approx. US$3.4 billion) and signed sales contracts for over 115,000 elevators, promoting the transformation of the elevator industry through digitalization and the implementation of intelligent solutions. The company is committed to providing smart building and vertical transportation solutions based on elevator big data and cloud services in the 5G Internet of Things (IoT) era.

In terms of government procurement projects, Hitachi Elevator has been exploring the government procurement support service market for many years, creating a variety of support solutions to meet the more diversified needs of the market. In 2020, the company provided elevator products and services for several government procurement initiatives including the Shenzhen Talent Settlement Project, the Xiong'an New Area Rongdong District B2 Group Resettlement Housing Project, Wenzhou Rail Transit Line S2 and Foshan Metro Line 3.

As for support products and services for urban rail transit projects, Hitachi Elevator has, to date, provided nearly 10,000 escalators to 24 urban metro projects across China, maintaining productive partnerships on both the supply and demand sides alongside a stable operation that spans more than 20 years.

Furthermore, Hitachi Elevator has actively embraced the "Maintenance on Demand" model promoted by Chinese local governments, having succeeded in going paperless in interactions with the government agencies the firm works with in Liaoning and Fujian provinces as well as those in the cities of Maoming, Shenzhen and Suzhou. The company has also made its Hitachi Elevator Cloud Service Platform available to relevant government agencies, and started sharing data and information as part of an overall push to work with the government entities in building a healthy, stable and sustainable elevator maintenance market.

With the country having just entered the 14th Five-Year Development Plan period (2021-2025), Hitachi Elevator is well positioned to continue giving full play to its leading advantages in operation and information technologies and to furthering the development of a quality- and innovation-driven elevator industry, while doing its part to contribute to China's ongoing urbanization and to creating a better life for the country's populace.

SOURCE Hitachi Elevator (China) Co., Ltd.