Hitachi Elevator holds 25th anniversary launch ceremony

GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 10, Hitachi Elevator (China) Co., Ltd. ("Hitachi Elevator") hosted a gathering of top executives and partners at the Rosewood Guangzhou where the main topic of the conversation was devoted to "creating value with innovation, and building a future with intelligence". The event was held in tandem with the firm's 25th anniversary launch ceremony. In order to better address the post-epidemic elevator market, Hitachi Elevator has taken positive steps to explore and better understand its users' needs, and, as a result of the findings, launched a lineup of products, services and intelligent building solutions that focused on humanizing the experience for the world's elevator and escalator riders. At the event, the elevator manufacturer reviewed the achievements that have been realized over the past 25 years while also taking the opportunity to talk about the direction of business development in the future.

Since inception in 1995, Hitachi Elevator has been active in the Chinese market. The firm has established five manufacturing facilities, owned more than 90 branch companies and distributers, established some 1,500 service centers and brought more than 21,000 employees on board, while having produced and installed in excess of 860,000 elevators throughout the country. The firm produced and sold more than 100,000 elevators in 2019, with the number of contracts and level of production increasing 15% and 33% year on year, respectively.

Li Shoulin, chairman of China Elevator Association, said in his speech that with the advanced technologies, dedicated management and excellent quality of manufacturing, Hitachi Elevator has continuously provided the nation with high-quality products and services. The maker has proven itself the indisputable leader in various segments of the country's elevator industry, effectively driving the industry's sustainable development.

Despite COVID-19, Hitachi Elevator delivered double-digit growth in the number of contracts, units produced and units installed during the first 8 months of this year, far exceeding the industry's average. Hitachi Elevator president Jia Yuhui revealed that the company plans to introduce several competitive new product and service solutions to better meet market expectations. In response to the post-epidemic market, Hitachi Elevator has rolled out a comprehensive elevator solution to control and prevent any resurgence of the epidemic, increased investment in rail-to-rail projects which connect with the new infrastructure, enhanced the service level around elevator replacement, renovation and installation services, upgraded the quality of service in connection with on-demand maintenance of elevators, while generally achieving new breakthroughs in contracts, production and installations.

Creating a better user experience is where the true value of everything that Hitachi plans to do as the elevator maker looks to the future. Driven by data, guided by AI insights and supported by its marketing service network, Hitachi Elevator has made innovation the cornerstone of all future activities, offering new value to people and buildings and, by doing so, adding to the efforts at innovation taking place everywhere across China's society.

